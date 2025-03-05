New coaching regime will help bring the best out of MK Dons players

Joe White is keen to learn from Ben Gladwin, especially after a shock revelation

Similarities between Joe White and Ben Gladwin could help get the best out of the Newcastle United loanee at MK Dons.

The 22-year-old has been one of precious few positives to have emerged from Stadium MK this season, with six goals and an assist to his name while on loan from St James’ Park.

Despite being signed by former Magpies defender Mike Williamson in the summer, it was not until Scott Lindsey’s arrival that White began to emerge as one of Dons’ key men, helped by the arrival of coach - now interim head coach - Gladwin.

The pair worked closely during their first few months together, and now with Gladwin in charge of the side until further notice, White believes, along with returning coach Ian Watson, things can only get better for MK Dons.

He said: “I think we'll see a lot of change with Glads and Busty, they're really positive people and it will have an impact on the group. They've only had one day of training so you couldn't really see it in the game, but hopefully we'll see more of it on Saturday (against Morecambe).

“I did a lot of work with Glads under the old manager - little things after the games, training, working on my clips with him.

“His football ideas are in line with mine. I agree with a lot of the things he tries to put out for the players and I've loved working with him so far. He's one of those guys you want to run and win for.”

On Wtson, White added: “He's probably the most positive person I've ever met. He can turn the most negative situation, like we have now, into a positive, and that's just Busty. That rubs off on everyone, is has to.”

Gladwin had to cut short his career aged just 32 last summer after persistent knee injuries. Dons fans saw that first-hand when, in 18 months between 2020 and 2021, he made just 35 appearances for the club before moving to Swindon.

White likened Gladwin’s playing style to his, but only after the revelation that his coach was in fact a retired pro.

“I didn't know he was a player when he first came in!” White admitted. “When I built up a good relationship with him, I watch some of his highlights on YouTube and I saw him score for Swindon, a volley has come down and he's hit one, that's when I knew he was a player!

“He was a similar player to me. He sees football like the technical players, and I think that will help us on the pitch. You know when you've disappointed him, when he's not happy.”