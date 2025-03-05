White suggests taking a step back from the failing 'MK Way'

The MK Dons midfielder said the team may have to come away from their philosophy to get points

Dons might need to come away from the idea of the ‘MK Way’ to get some points on the board after their miserable run saw them beaten 2-0 by Accrington Stanley on Tuesday night.

Winning just two games in 17 and losing 12 of them, MK Dons dropped to 18th place with defeat in Lancashire.

Newcastle United loanee Joe White, who came off the bench during the loss at the Wham Stadium, said the way the game panned out was a familiar story to everyone involved. The visitors claimed 70 per cent of the possession on the night, but failed to register a single shot on target for a second game in a row, having also drawn a blank on Saturday against Colchester.

With the side struggling in all areas of the pitch, White admitted the side may have to come away from their possession-based philosophy in a bid to change their failing fortunes, and to put some much-needed points on the board and the threat of relegation looms over their shoulders.

“It's a similar story, it's just the way things are going at the moment,” he said. “We've got to change that. We have to come away from the stereotype and become more penetrative. We've got to be more aggressive with the ball, not just without it.

“We have to find a way to win. Performances will come after that, but we have to start picking up points and winning games.”

Off the field, the club has been thrown into more uncertainty following the sacking of Scott Lindsey on Sunday following the loss to the U’s. White said it has been a difficult week for the players, and one which has hit their confidence massively.

He said: “It has been a whirlwind. There is so much you can do, so much positivity you can take into games but after 90 minutes each week, we feel like we're back at square one.

“You start to doubt yourself and the team. It's so hard not to do that, but you can't afford to do it. We know how good we are, how high our standards are. When it clicks, it will click so well compared to what everyone is seeing right now.”