Contingency plans will be put to the test after loanees are recalled from MK Dons

Sporting Director Liam Sweeting says work is already underway to replace the departed loanees on Monday

On a day when two and potentially three of MK Dons’ loan players were recalled by their parent clubs, Sporting Director Liam Sweeting insists plans are in place to bring in new recruits.

Suffering a central midfield crisis at Bloomfield Road, Ethan Robson was recalled by Championship side Blackpool, following the recall of Ryan Wintle recently too in a similar position. However, Robson was a way down the pecking order at Blackpool when he left, and with manager Neil Critchley still on the hunt for bodies in that position, playing time for the 25-year-old may still be limited until such cover is found - hope for Dons fans of a potential return.

“We are very much disappointed to lose Ethan but, ultimately, we have to respect the decision of his parent club, Blackpool,” said Sweeting. “Ethan contributed to a strong first half of the season and he leaves with our gratitude and best wishes for the remainder of the season.”

A potential injury to Luton Town defender James Bree has also meant the Hatters are set to recall Peter Kioso from his successful spell at Stadium MK. The popular 22-year-old, like Robson, looked in mighty form on Saturday during the 2-1 win over Portsmouth and scored four goals during his stint, but may only be called back as cover.

Someone who was not getting game time though was Josh Martin, who was diverted from Dons to Doncaster Rovers by his parent club Norwich City. The midfielder barely got a sniff of the first team under Liam Manning, making just 12 outings and just about scraping an hour of League One football this season off the bench.

While there is potential with Robson and Kioso to have them back later in the month should situations allow, it leaves Dons lacking numbers in the short term. That, however, is where Sweeting’s contingency planning comes into force once more.

It took Dons just a couple of days to seek out and sign a replacement for Swansea-bound Andrew Fisher last week, landing Chelsea keeper Jamie Cumming, while this time last year, Harry Darling was signed from Cambridge United after the surprise sale of Richard Keogh to Huddersfield Town.

With two weeks of the window remaining, and no midweek game for Dons, Sweeting insists work is ‘well underway’ to land new recruits for Liam Manning’s side.