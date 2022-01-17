First year at MK Dons has helped improve Darling’s technical abilities

Harry Darling believes he has improved technically as a player in his first year at MK Dons.

The 22-year-old joined on January 22, 2021 from Cambridge United but his signature came six months earlier than Dons had planned - the unexpected departure of Richard Keogh bringing forward the timing of their move for the defender.

Immediately making an impression in the centre of Russell Martin’s defence, Darling quickly established himself as a regular and popular amongst the supporters with his bursts forwards through the midfield and even unleashing a fierce strike on goal as Dons claimed a 13th place finish.

This season, Darling has continued to grow alongside Warren O’Hora and Dean Lewington at the heart of Liam Manning’s back three, nodding in four goals this term while helping Dons become genuine play-off contenders.

“I feel like I’ve been alright,” he said. “As a unit I’d like us to have more clean sheets, but I feel I’ve done well. There’s always room for improvement.

“I’ve loved every minute of it here. I feel like I’ve developed a lot more of my technical game. At Cambridge, I was working on my defensive skills but I feel here I’ve technically become a better player.”

But his abilities have drawn attention from now regular Dons callers Swansea City, as former boss Martin looks to mount another raid on his former club, having already signed keeper Andrew Fisher and sniffed around Matt O’Riley.

And the man himself said he is happy where he is.

“We’re all MK Dons players, I’m happy and I know the other lads are as well,” he continued. “If your name gets mentioned, it's a compliment because it means you're doing well.

“But we're all playing for Milton Keynes, we've not got our heads elsewhere.