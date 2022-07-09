Cumming returns to MK Dons on season-long loan from Chelsea

Goalkeeper Jamie Cumming has returned to MK Dons on loan for the new season.

Dons had started pre-season with Franco Ravizzoli their only senior keeper and teenager Ronnie Sandford from the academy, but Cumming’s arrival bolsters the numbers as we ll as becoming Dons’ seventh signing of the summer.

“I am buzzing to be back,” Cumming said. “I’ve always had it in the back of my mind that I would like to come back if things were right so I’m glad it’s done and I am looking forward to getting going again.

“I am very ambitious and I want to play at the highest level but the timing is right in my career for me to come back here, keep playing games and keep developing as a player and a person.

“I had a great relationship with Pricey, Franco and Ronnie and I am looking forward to working with them once again, as well as getting to know some of the new faces who have joined this summer.”

Goalkeeper Coach Lewis Price said: “We are really pleased to have Jamie back. He had a big part to play in the success we last season so to be able to get him back is a big plus for the Club.

