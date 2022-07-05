Hogg shoots down Cambridge striker link but hints at Grigg and Johnson deals

Chris Hogg laughed off rumours linking MK Dons with Cambridge United striker Sam Smith, but said time will tell whether they can land Will Grigg and Bradley Johnson.

Smith netted 21 goals for the U’s last season, and his name became linked with a move to Stadium MK in the last couple of days.

Dons’ assistant head coach Hogg though said he had no idea where the rumour had come from, saying: “It’s news to me!”

Hogg though said there had been discussions with Grigg but said nothing is sorted as yet.

“There has been dialogue with him but that's something that will be clearer in the next few weeks,” he continued. “He's been at the club before but I didn't know him to it was good to get to know him a bit more.

“We've offered him some training, we've enjoyed having him with us but who knows what the future holds with that one. He's been a credit to himself.”

Former Blackburn and Derby midfielder Johnson too has been heavily linked with a move after his release at Ewood Park at the end of last season, and Hogg believes there will be plenty of suitors for the 35-year-old.

He said: “Brad's someone who most clubs will know, he's a very experienced player. We're looking to evolve a squad and get people in and that's another one that will be a lot clearer in the next couple of weeks.

