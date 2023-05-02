Cumming will return to Chelsea a better player for his time at MK Dons

Returning to Chelsea this summer, Jamie Cumming believes he is a better goalkeeper for his time at MK Dons.

The 24-year-old has been Dons’ first-choice stopper since arriving at the club for the first of his two loan spells in January 2022, immediately making his mark with a stunning finger-tip save in stoppage time at Fratton Park to ensure Dons a 2-1 win over Portsmouth on his debut.

Having made 76 appearances in a Dons shirt, he has kept 24 clean sheets – ten of those coming in his 16 outings last term.

This season has not gone to plan for the Chelsea man but his career at Stadium MK is one he feels has taken him on leaps and bounds.

“It has been brilliant for my development,” Cumming told the Citizen. “The highs of last season, missing out which was gutting, to this season and facing a completely different challenge from my point of view, playing in a team struggling for most of the season.“I’ve loved it. I’ve got everything I needed to get out of it to help me move forwards. I’ve had so many different experiences, both personally and with the team.

“I’ve had ups and downs, but I’ve tried to be as consistent as possible. And being in a team that has been struggling, I’ve been able to keep a calm head and remain consistent throughout.

“Heading into the final game, I want to help us stay in this league.”

On some of the challenges he has faced this season, he said: “It is difficult when you play in a team that is conceding a lot more chances, sometimes you have runs of form of luck when things fly into the net when you think an inch one way or the other and I save it.

“Sometimes you have to accept there isn’t a lot you can do, but sometimes there are little things. It has been interesting to experience it.”

With the curtain set to drop on his Dons career in Sunday’s do-or-die finale against Burton Albion, Cumming said his favourite moments in a Dons shirt came on the road, and hopes for one last hurrah at the Pirelli Stadium.

“The away wins, celebrating with the fans, they’re always special moments. Hopefully, Burton will be one of those.

