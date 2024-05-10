Days following play-off defeat have been tough but positive for Williamson

Mike Williamson

Mike Williamson was honest and frank about his side’s performance on Tuesday night

MK Dons boss Mike Williamson said there was nowhere to hide after his side’s heavy 3-0 defeat to Crawley Town in the play-offs on Tuesday night.

It leaves Dons with a huge task on Saturday night to reverse the scoreline and to get to the Wembley final themselves, but Williamson remains confident his side can turn things around.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“It has been a tough few days for everyone,” he said. “It wasn't a good performance or result there was nothing there we could come away and be proud of.

“There are no bones about it - we weren't good enough in the first leg, but we have to be at home. I know these boys can suffer but use it, so that's the fuel, and our quality speaks for itself.

“We've got a big task ahead of us, but speaking to everyone, there is no doubt that we can achieve it, and all our focus has been on what we can do to make sure we maximise our levels and enjoy it - you've got to enjoy every challenge but also to leave no stone unturned.”

Though Dons were so far off the pace at the Broadfield Stadium, Williamson insisted they were not caught by surprise by Crawley’s approach, adding: “We knew how good they would be at home, they've got a very similar home record to us. They were physical, and they took their chance, we didn't. I can live with that.