Decisions on Kemp's future will wait until the end of the season

Dan Kemp

Dan Kemp will make no decisions on his future until the season with MK Dons is over, he says.

The 25-year-old is out of contract at the end of the season and could walk away from Stadium MK for nothing, and he would not be short of suitors for his services next season.

Advertisement

Advertisement

One of the most potent players in the division this season, particularly while out on loan at the start of the campaign at Swindon Town, Kemp's availability will make a lot of teams sit up and pay attention.

Read More Kemp still not ruling out Dons' chances of automatic promotion

But the man himself admits his future is not at the forefront of his mind, with Dons' promotion aspirations of greater concern.

He said: At present, I'm focused on finishing as best we can, and ultimately achieving our goal of getting promoted. That's all I'm looking at, it's all I've looked at all season. I'm just looking at where I am now, what am I doing, when's the next game? That's all I put my energy into."

For all of 2023, Kemp was one of the most dangerous players in League Two, firing in 22 goals and providing 10 assists while out on loan at first Hartlepool United at the end of last season and then Swindon for the start of this. Returning to MK Dons, he has three goals and an assist to his name in 17 appearances since his comeback in January in the fight for promotion.

Advertisement

Advertisement

While his numbers at Stadium MK do not match up to those he achieved earlier in the season, Kemp said the quality of his team-mates around him mean there is less pressure on his shoulders to carry the club, though he would still like to contribute more before the season it out.

"I've had a lot of success at the end of last season and the start of this season, and I've come back in more of a role where all of the pressure isn't on me to score and assist," he said. "I've got talented players around me all over the pitch, some fantastic players in every position.

"It's more about being involved in the culture, but of course I want to score and assist, that's me as a character. I'm in with the culture here, I believe in the manager and the staff here. It's about me doing my role in the team, buying into what we're doing here.