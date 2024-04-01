Kemp still not ruling out Dons' chances of automatic promotion

Dan Kemp

Though the chances remain slim, Dan Kemp has not ruled out a last-gasp push for automatic promotion for MK Dons.

Monday's 3-3 draw with Notts County, which saw an off-colour Dons let slip the win slip through their fingers in stoppage time, means Mike Williamson's side are two points adrift of Mansfield and Wrexham ahead, all of whom have two games in hand of the side from MK1. Barrow, four points behind in fifth, also have two games in hand.

"We've all got a 'never say never' mentality, none of us think it's gone - no chance," said Kemp afterwards at Meadow Lane. "We've got four massive games left, possibly more, but we're only focused on the final four and we will be breathing down those teams' necks. It's only about the next game. It's another point on the board."

Head coach Williamson said he had to take the draw on the chin and take responsibility for it too, absolving the players of the blame for their disappointing performance just three days after their emphatic 5-0 win over Walsall.

But Kemp said the players must share that blame too, saying: "That's the character he is. He's always all in, him and (Ian Watson) give everything they can because that's who they are. But as players, we have to take responsibility as well, we're all in it together. It's a testament to him that he's come out and said that, but it's not just on him. It's everyone."

He continued: "From leading to concede at the very end is really disappointing. But amongst it, there were positives to take. Going behind in the early stages of the season halve was disappointing but we showed a lot of character to come back, and some really good moments of quality.