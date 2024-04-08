Defender thankful not to have to deal with MK Dons' in-form striker

Warren O'Hora and Max Dean

Warren O’Hora has been breathing a sigh of relief watching MK Dons striker Max Dean recently, thankful he is not having to keep tabs on the 20-year-old.

The ex-Leeds United forward has scored four goals in three matches, most recently pouncing on a defensive lapse by Forest Green’s Dom Thompson to open the scoring as Dons went on to win 2-0 at the New Lawn on Saturday.

It was at the same ground during the fixture in January 2023 that Dean made his Dons and EFL bow, coming on as a substitute after his move from Elland Road. Since then, the striker has scored 17 goals in 38 appearances.

Not only knowing where the goal is, Dean also seems to know how to get under a defender’s skin, and often draws the ire and irk of oppositions supporters, particularly when Dons are on the road.

And it definitely has team-mate O’Hora relieved that he is not having to come up Dean in the final throws of the season.

“I wouldn't fancy playing him at the moment,” said O’Hora. “He's tenacious, runs after everything, very good on the ball, shoots from everywhere, jumps into you. He'd be a nasty player to play against, he's in your ear as well! But he's more than that. He gets us up the pitch, holds the ball, raises the crowd, lifts the atmosphere.

“He wants to get better and to do better. He must be really tough to play against, you'll be checking over your shoulder and back-tracking if you're playing against Max, especially the way we play.

“If you give him space, it can be a risky game against someone like Max. He knows when to move, when to run, and he's always cold in front of goal.”

Limited to substitute appearances during his first few months at the club under Mark Jackson’s watch, Dean was made to wait further during Graham Alexander’s tenure, but goals against Chelsea U21s and Barrow put him on the radar, and with the arrival of Mike Williamson at the helm, he has been the first choice to lead the line.

“He has come on a long way this season,”O’Hora continued. “He came in as a young lad last year, and he still is, and he has a lot to learn. He deserves all the praise he's getting, and he's scoring goals - that's what he wants.

