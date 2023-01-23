Defender wishes for a quick return for MK Dons’ Mr Reliable

Defender Jack Tucker wants to see a swift return for team-mate Warren O’Hora after news of the Irishman’s injury.

The 23-year-old suffered a foot injury in the 0-0 draw with Lincoln City last weekend, and was spotted on crutches and in a protective boot supporting the team at Forest Green on Saturday, overseeing their 2-1 win from the stands.

O’Hora has made 34 appearances this season, having barely missed a kick since joining the club from Brighton in summer of 2020. But now out of the side for what could be a long spell, Tucker said he wants to see his centre-back cohort back on the pitch swiftly.

“Everyone knows Woz is Mr Reliable,” he said. “You know what you get from him every week, which is a great trait to have as a centre-half. You don't want to be thinking 'what's he going to do next?' - you need to be reliable. You know you can trust him and he's brilliant.

“It's unfortunate he got that injury, and hopefully it's not as serious as it first looked. We want him back as soon as possible to help us out.”

With Dons down to barebones at the back now, with precious few options left available to Mark Jackson - O’Hora joining captain Dean Lewington on the long-term injury list - Tucker’s performances will go further under the microscope.

But after a string of solid outings for Dons recently, Tucker feels he is starting to add the reliability to his game that O’Hora has also shown.

Tucker said: “I wasn't overly hapy with how I started the season, and it took me longer to get up to speed with how I wanted to be playing.

