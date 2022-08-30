Dennis is enjoying watching and learning from striker partner Grigg

Matt Dennis said he has learned a lot working alongside fellow striker Will Grigg in their short time together at MK Dons so far.

The 20-year-old scored in Dons’ last two games off the bench replacing Grigg, who is being eased back from a hamstring injury picked up earlier this season.

Grigg bagged a brace on Saturday against Morecambe, and was replaced by Dennis who he said was better suited to the game.

And Dennis said watching Grigg from the sidelines and in training has already taught him a lot.

“It's fantastic,” he said. “Will Grigg has been fantastic for me. He has been in the game for a while, and it's brilliant to have someone like that by my side helping me, and watching him from the bench, learning. It's been good so far.”

Responsibility was piled onto Dennis’ shoulders in the aftermath of Grigg’s injury, thrusting the young striker into a starting role much earlier than anyone, including Dennis, had expected, and he said: “Those opportunities came quicker than we expected. It's my job to make sure I'm ready, and I'm pleased to have had those games already, and I'm enjoying it at the moment.

“My speed, aggression and power is something I try to put into my game, and obviously work as hard as I can for the team.”

After picking up three wins in their last four matches as they climb to 13th in League One and move into the third round of the Carabao Cup, Dons’ focus now switches to the Papa John’s Trophy tonight (Tuesday) when they take on Cheltenham Town at Stadium MK.

And Dennis says the carrott of a Wembley final is as good a reason as any to try to maintain their good run of form of late.

“Looking at our performances recently, they’ve been good, so why not,” he said.

“We're going to give 100 per cent in all the games, and hopefully those good results keep coming.

