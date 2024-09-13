Derby clash could be a baptism of fire for some of Dons' new signings

Liam Sweeting was in the away end at Plough Lane last season along with Bobby Winkelman and Max Dean | Jane Russell

MK Dons’ sporting director will be in the away end at Plough Lane on Saturday for the game

The derby clash between MK Dons and AFC Wimbledon comes at an ‘interesting time’ for Mike Williamson and his side as they look to pick up back-to-back wins for the first time this season.

While their south London rivals were without a game last Saturday, Dons were 1-0 winners over high-flying Walsall at Stadium MK.

The heated rivalry between the sides always gives the game an extra edge, with Williamson’s new-look side heading to Plough Lane looking not only for victory, but to avenge the stoppage time defeat inflicted upon them in this fixture last March.

“It comes at a really interesting time for us,” said Sporting Director Liam Sweeting. “We're embracing the challenge for the new group of players. They'll get a good taste of what it means to play for this club and what the game means to the fans. Thankfully, we've got players who are experienced in what it means to the club.

“This game presents a storyline, we all know the famous moments in this fixture, and you remember those goals so clearly. It offers the chance for some of these players to do something which means so much, and to put themselves in the history books which is always a nice opportunity.”

Sweeting joined travelling supporters in the away end for the fixture last season, as did former chairman Pete Winkelman’s son Bobby, and injured striker Max Dean. Sweeting will again be amongst the Dons fans this season, and said the new owners, like some of the players, will get their first experience of the clash first-hand.

He added: “I'm looking forward to it. It will be a new experience for some of the new guys who are joining us in the away end. There is constant mediation between the two clubs, which the new owners have to pick up and understand.”