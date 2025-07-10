Dons and Chesterfield 'ploughing money' into their squads this summer
Walsall boss Mat Sadler believes League Two will be difficult for his side next season with MK Dons in particular spending big this summer.
The Saddlers missed out on promotion to League One last term despite leading the division by 12 points at one stage, and 15 clear of the play-off spots below them, losing in the play-off final at Wembley.
Sadler, in charge at the Bescot Stadium for two years, cited both Paul Warne’s Dons and Chesterfield as the big spenders this summer.
While Dons have added five to their ranks thus far, Chesterfield, led by Paul Cook, have added seven to their squad this summer, and Sadler predicts they will make life difficult for his side to mount a challenge again.
“We know it's going to be another tough season ahead with some teams with ridiculously high budgets,” he said.
“Even last season was challenging for us, but this season even more so when you consider what MK Dons and Chesterfield are doing.
“All of those guys that are ploughing money into it, but we'll do it our way. We'll try to bring young and hungry players into the club who want to get better.”
