Dons are keen to extend their unbeaten run in tough test at Derby

Mark Jackson sees no reason why MK Dons cannot continue their unbeaten run when they take on Derby County at Pride Park on Easter Monday.

Picking up 11 points from a possible 15 has helped Dons edge three points clear of the relegation zone with six games to go. And after taking points off play-off hopefuls Wycombe Wanderers and Portsmouth in their last two, Dons take on the Rams who too have a top six finish in their sights.

Paul Warne’s side though have been in rough form of late, with their 2-0 win over bottom club Forest Green Rovers on Good Friday ending a run of three consecutive defeats.

And it has given Jackson confidence to go to Pride Park and get something.

“We'll go there with confidence, but we have to have the mindset to go there and compete,” he said. “We want to play against the best and test ourselves against the best all the time.

“We're taking good form into the game, we know we can go and compete if we're on our game. The players will be in over this Easter weekend preparing, checking on any little knocks picked up against Portsmouth, and we'll all be looking at how to approach the game.

“It's a test we're looking forward to. It'll be a tough game going to Derby. They're pushing at the top end of the table but we've got our own agenda and what we need the points for. So we'll be going there ready.”

Defender Jack Tucker added: “It'll be another tough test. It's a great stadium to go and play in, there are a lot of good players there, it's a massive club, so we know it will be a really tough test for us.

