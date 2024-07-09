Dons' aspirations for next season are hard to ignore, Williamson admits

Mike Williamson | Jane Russell

MK Dons have their sights set on promotion this season but Mike Williamson is trying to stay reserved

Mike Williamson could not shy away from MK Dons’ big ambitions for the forthcoming season.

Almost all of Dons’ eight summer signings have cited the club’s desire to not only secure promotion from League Two this term but the want to win the division as big reasons in making the switch to Stadium MK.

With the lofty ambitions evident throughout the club with their approach to the forthcoming campaign, even the head coach, who is characteristically reserved when it comes to sweeping statements, could not shy away from the demands and expectations put on Dons when kick-off comes.

In typical Williamson fashion though, he tried to keep a lid on those expectations as best he could, but admitted the aspirations of the club are obvious this season and are hard to ignore.

“I want to win the first game, but I cannot shy away from the aspirations the club,” he said. “That's what we've brought these lads in for, what all staff want, from the groundsman to myself, Pete (Winkelman), that's what we're here for.

“But what I can control now, is the first game. Day-by-day, we'll build the details, stay focused on what we've got to achieve and that first game. We have to go into every game thinking we can win, but we know what the club's ambition is.”

League Two will have a different look and feel to it next season compared to last two. While big things were expected of the likes of Stockport County, Wrexham and Notts County this time last year - two of whom secured a spot in League One - Williamson believes the pool of candidates who could be fighting at the top of the table will be bigger this season, with no-one yet looking like out-and-out title contenders.

When asked who to look out for in the division, Williamson said: “I don't know, to be honest. There are so many big clubs, and until we reach around the ten game mark, so many of them will fancy their chances of promotion.