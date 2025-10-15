Dons boss is keen to add new faces after difficult start to the season

After their latest defeat, MK Dons Women’s boss is keen to bring in new faces

Bringing in new faces to the squad will be the aim over the next couple of weeks for MK Dons Women’s head coach Stephen Healy as he looks to breathe new life into the struggling side.

The side were well beaten 5-0 by Norwich City Women on Sunday, leaving them third from bottom of FA Women's National League Division One South East with just one win from their six games thus far.

Being brought under the club’s umbrella in the summer from Dons’ charity arm the Sports and Education Trust (SET) has not yet brought about an improvement in terms of results after six matches, leaving boss Healy to look for additions.

Without a game next weekend, Healy said he is keen to use the additional time between games to bring in new recruits he believes will improve his side.

“We’re looking to recruit, to get some new faces in the building to add to the squad and be competitive for the rest of the season,” he said. “We’re in a difficult period at the moment, but we have to stick together and that we can come off the pitch with a bit of pride, having shown some effort and application.”

The Canaries are fighting at the sharp end of the table, and Dons knew they would have their work cut out for them to get a result in Norfolk. But trailing 4-0 at the break, Healy told his side to play with pride in the second-half.

He said: “I told them to have pride for the club but also for themselves. We said it would be about character in the second-half, and they did that well.

“We’ve got a few knocks and people with a few injuries that were on the pitch today, and they put everything out there. I can’t ask for more when they’re not 100 per cent. And we’ve had to put players out of position, and that’s tough.

“We worked incredibly hard, had a few half-chances in the second-half so it’s about dusting ourselves down and recomposing for next week.”