Dons closing in on first new addition of the summer

New additions to Graham Alexander’s squad are just around the corner at Stadium MK, and he insists no-one is up for sale either this summer.

The new MK Dons boss has only been in the job since Saturday but is closing in on his first summer signing already, with chairman Pete Winkelman confirming as much earlier today (Wednesday).

Both he and Alexander said Dons’ squad will have a different look to it compared to recent seasons, but the motivation will be to keep the majority of the squad in place to help get them out of League Two.

“Hopefully in the next few days we can make our first announcement of additions to the squad,” said Winkelman. “Our squad will undoutedly change. All that needs to happen, but we've already made a start and you'll start to see soon the start of squad we're trying to assemble, and those signs will be encouraging and give us confidence that we're going in the right direction.”

Alexander, who is still yet to meet the majority of his squad since taking over, admitted he is keen to keep those under contract firmly in his possession this summer, but could not rule out a significant bid turning everyone’s heads to the contrary.

He said: “Everyone outside of Manchester City is a selling club, that's the reality of it. We've got ambitions here, and we're not looking to sell anybody. I'll speak to everyone before they get back, but I won't be talking about possible exit routes. We are committed to players, and players are committed to clubs. I think everyone has to take a responsibility for where the club is now.

“Any player will tell you they want to play higher than League Two, they'll all have ambitions to play higher. But every player wants to play in a winning team too. I'd rather be winning at the top of one division than scrapping at the bottom of another.

“I'll always give people the option because I know what it's like, I've been there as a player and you've got a carer to protect and look after. But we're not looking to sell anybody, and certainly not our best players. That'll only happen if money comes in that means we've got no choice. But we'll want to keep people here.”

The door is still ajar for returns

The 51-year-old also offered a lifeline to some of the players set to be released at the end of their contracts.

He continued: “We look at everything when we want to create a winning squad, and there have been some conversations with certain players out of contract that we feel will be successful going forward.

“But there is also a need for fresh faces and new blood going into the new season. It's good to break up the status quo and to offer people a new challenge.