Dons confirm Bristol City friendly as part of busy pre-season schedule
MK Dons will host Championship side Bristol City as part of their pre-season campaign, confirming seven friendlies in the run-up to the new season.
While former boss Liam Manning left Ashton Gate on Tuesday to take over at Norwich City, his former Robins, featuring Scott Twine, will take to the pitch at Stadium MK on Tuesday July 22 - the only home friendly of the summer.
Paul Warne’s side will also take on League One opposition in the form of Doncaster Rovers and Stevenage, with non-league sides Hitchin - featuring assistant manager Stephen Gleeson - Brackley Town and Wealdstone, on the same day they face Grant McCann’s side.
The side will take a pre-season camp out in Spain too, and while on European soil will face Scottish Premier League side St Mirren to kick things off.
Tickets for the home clash with Bristol City will cost £10 for adults, £5 for seniors (65+) and young adults (18-23), £3 for youths (12-17) and £1 for U12s.
Schedule:
Saturday July 5 - St Mirren - Pinatar Arena
Saturday July 12 - Hitchin Town - Top Field
Saturday July 19 - Doncaster Rovers - Creasey Park (Dunstable)
Saturday July 19 - Wealdstone - Grosvenor Vale
Tuesday July 22 - Bristol City - Stadium MK
Saturday July 26 - Stevenage - Lamex Stadium
