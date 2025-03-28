Dons duo likely to miss the next few weeks of run-in through injury
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Both Callum Hendry and Joe White are set to miss the next few weeks through injury.
The MK Dons duo are likely to be sidelined for the games against Fleetwood Town, Notts County and Barrow over the next eight days with issues sustained over the last two away days at Cheltenham and Carlisle.
Hendry was back in the starting line-up for the first time under Ben Gladwin after serving a three-match ban for his red card against Colchester but limped out with a knee injury, while Joe White suffered an ankle problem early on in the game against Carlisle, battling on before being replaced early in the second-half.
Speaking ahead of Saturday’s clash with Fleetwood, coach Ian Watson confirmed the duo are set to sit out the next few matches.
He said: “Both are really unfortunate. Callum had just come back after suspension, and I thought he was amazing against Cheltenham, but he hyperextended his knee. I don't think he'll be out for too long, but he will be out for a couple of weeks.
“We're hopeful that Joe White is not going to be long out either, maybe two or three weeks. He is from Carlisle, and was eager to show everyone on Tuesday where he was from, and wanted to show everyone in Carlisle how good he is. He was carrying a little issue from the Port Vale game, but he was so desperate to play, and he got through a lot of that game, but it just flared up.
“They're both really important players, and have been really good around the place and hopefully they won't be out for too long.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.