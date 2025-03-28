"I think I might cry": Leko cannot wait to make his Stadium MK return

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The returning MK Dons attacker is eager to put his lengthy injury behind him

There might not be a dry eye in the house on Saturday should Jonathan Leko get his first MK Dons goal since his return from injury.

The 25-year-old spent 14 months in the treatment room with a cruciate knee injury, picked up just two minutes into his debut for Burton Albion while on loan at the Pirelli Stadium last season.

His journey to recovery has been a long and arduous one, but one which has light at the end after making two substitute appearances on the road as Dons picked up four points against Cheltenham and Carlisle this week.

Leko could make his home return this Saturday against Fleetwood Town, his first appearance at MK1 since January 2024, and he is ready for an emotional comeback.

“I cannot wait, Saturday is the one I've been waiting for to be honest,” he said. “I cannot wait to see the fans, to play in the stadium again, and I want a goal.

“I think I might cry if I score that one, it will be a tearful one to be honest. I cannot wait to be back.”

Talking about his 14 months on the sidelines, he continued: “It has been long, very long! I'm just happy and glad to be back, back a part of it, around it, training. I'm just happy. It has been long and hard, a tough journey. I've been in the gym for the last year or so but now I'm back.

“I trained (with Burton) on the Friday, and got injured on the Saturday, so I was there for two days, and it was in the first two minutes of the game too. No-one could write it, and there was nothing I could've done about it. It's annoying, but I'm putting it behind me.”

While he has not been a part of the matchday squads for a long time, Leko’s recovery was never far from supporters’ minds though, something which the attacker was hugely grateful for every time he spoke to them during his time out.

He added: “The fans have been great, welcoming me as soon as I came on (against Cheltenham), they gave me a big roar. That was nice, and I celebrated with them at the end which was really nice. I'm thankful for everyone, the fans, the medical staff, everyone who helped me along the way.

“When I was coming in for rehab, everyone was asking me 'when are you back, when are you back?' I was trying! Everyone has been so positive, and really happy to see me back.”