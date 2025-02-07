Dons have 18 cup finals to go, starting with Bromley

Scott Lindsey hopes his side can begin a new chapter in the remainder of the season

MK Dons must treat every game like a cup final between now and the end of the season if they are to keep their promotion chances alive.

Scott Lindsey’s side have 18 games to go this term, but currently sit 11th in the table, nine points adrift of the play-off spots and 12 from the automatic promotion places.

Following a poor run of results, starting in early December, the head coach is eager now, with his new-look side complete after the January transfer window shake-up, to hit the ground running for the remainder of the campaign.

“In terms of the build of the squad, we're happy with where we are, but we need a continuity of how we play, to find the balance,” he said. “We need to see performances time and time again, not to see that lay-off.

“We've got 12 weeks, 18 games to go and to treat each one of them like a cup final in order for us to get close to where we need to be. We'll be going for it every time we're out there. Hopefully, it will be enough to get us to where we want to be at the end of the season.”

The start of this next chapter for Dons this season begins where the last one did too - against Bromley at the weekend.

The trip to Hayes Lane back in September was Lindsey’s first game in charge after taking over, ending in a 1-1 draw. This Saturday, Andy Woodman’s side head to MK1 for the first time in their history, but Lindsey wants to get his side back to winning ways.

He said: “It was my first game in charge, and a tough one. It will be tough again, and we'll be prepared for it.

“They're a strong outfit, Andy Woodman has done a fantastic job there this season. It's their first time in the Football League and they are in and around it.

“They had a tough game with Salford on a heavy pitch the other night, and it was a strange one. They were 3-0 up and drew it 3-3, which will have taken a lot of energy out of the players physically and mentally. Let's hope they turn up tired!”