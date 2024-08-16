Dons have been 'really aggressive' in the transfer market this week, says U's boss

Danny Cowley | Getty Images

The Colchester United boss believes Dons have been trying to make moves in the transfer market this week

Colchester United boss Danny Cowley believes MK Dons have been ‘really aggressive’ in the transfer window this week as they look to add further to their squad.

Cowley’s side take on Dons at the JobServe Community Stadium on Saturday, with both sides keen to get their first league win on the board after making losing starts last weekend.

This time last week (Friday), Dons had confirmed they were under new ownership with Fahad Al Ghanim’s Kuwaiti consortium buying the club from Pete Winkelman.

Now with significant financial backing, Williamson admitted his approach to the transfer market, which closes on August 31, has changed. And, when asked whether they were closer to making signings, he said on Friday: “There are a couple that when the become clearer, I'll let you know.”

Cowley, who himself has looked to rebuild Colchester over the summer after keeping the side in the Football League last term, feels Dons have begun flexing their muscles in the window this week as they look to strengthen.

“MK Dons have been really aggressive in the transfer window already, and we’ve been told they’ve been really aggressive this week,” he said, predicting Dons would have new faces onboard by Saturday.

“I’ve got a lot of respect for Mike Williamson, I think he has a real clear way of playing and has coached the team really well. I think it’s fair to say that if you finish above MK Dons this year, you can expect to have a really good season.

“But it’s at home and in front of our own supporters. We want to get on the front foot and get the game on our terms.”