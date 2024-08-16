Dons need to be wary of a familiar face in the Colchester United side

Jack Payne joined Colchester United in the summer | Jane Russell

The ex-MK Dons midfielder cannot be allowed to pull the strings for Colchester when the sides meet on Saturday

MK Dons need to be concerned about a familiar face when they take on Colchester United on Saturday.

Jack Payne played 44 times for Dons on loan from Charlton Athletic last season, racking up seven goals and six assists as he claimed a regular spot in the side.

Released by the Addicks though, Payne signed for the U’s in the summer and already set two goals up in their opening day defeat to AFC Wimbledon last Saturday.

Colchester finished third from bottom last season, but have rebuilt under Danny Cowley over the summer and are eager to make moves higher in the division, and Dons head coach Mike Williamson believes his side will be in for a tough game in Essex, especially if they allow Payne to produce what he did for Dons last term.

“Jack got two assists on the opening day and we know the quality he has,” said Williamson. “If we give him a second on the ball, he's going to hurt us. We've got to make sure we smother that.

“They've got an experienced manager in Danny Cowley, and his foundation is hard work. He wants his teams to run, and harry, and they can play.

“They've got certain patterns they look for, and their two goals on opening day came from powerful headers. We've got to be switched on from set-pieces. They have detail and discipline, so we know it will be difficult.”

Last season, both games home and away were decided in Dons’ favour with late goals. Trailing 2-1 in the 88th minute at the JobServe Community Stadium, goals from Alex Gilbey and Matt Dennis secured a 3-2 win while under Graham Alexander’s watch, while at Stadium MK, Ellis Harrison’s goal won it 1-0 for Dons in the 89th minute after Williamson had taken over.

After a hard-fought battle at MK1, Williamson predicts a similar game when the sides meet tomorrow.

He said: “I think it will be the same. The first 20 minutes will be chaos and carnage and will take time to settle, but we have to make sure we affect their backline all the line. We'll have to be clean in possession.”