Dons job was not right in the long-run for former boss Lindsey

Scott Lindsey has admitted taking the MK Dons job was not right for his long-term career after he returned to Crawley Town five months after leaving them for Stadium MK.

The 52-year-old set Dons on course to their lowest ever league position, sitting 18th in League Two after picking up just two wins in 16 games, and only nine in his 29 in charge.

Leaving the League One Reds in September, his return to the Broadfield Stadium was confirmed last night, with Crawley 12 points from safety in the relegation zone.

Giving his first interview back in the job at Crawley, Lindsey said he feels he is a better manager for taking the job in Milton Keynes, even if it was not right for him in the long run.

“No, I don't see it as a mistake. I see it as a big learning period for me,” he said. “I had my reasons why I left [Crawley Town], which I don't really want to discuss now because I feel that that's in the past.

“I felt it was the right thing for me at the time. Was it the right thing in the long run? Probably not, but I think that I'm a better manager for it.

“I think I've reflected really well on my experience at MK, which I think is going to make me a better manager moving forward. So, box ticked.

“Did it work out? No. But it's probably made me a better manager.”