Dons' one-time caretaker manager calls time on his playing career

Bradley Johnson

Ex-MK Dons midfielder and caretaker manager Bradley Johnson has hung up his boots after a 20-year career in the game.

The 36-year-old’s final season in first-team action came at Stadium MK last term, where he was a part of the squad which was relegated from League One on the final day of the season. Making 45 appearances and scoring five goas during his one year at the club, Johnson also took caretaker charge of the side during their Carabao Cup game with Premier League side Leicester City, after the sacking of Liam Manning and Dean Lewington’s hamstring surgery.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Read More Gilbey's Salford City chip crowned Goal of the Month for March

Racking up more than 650 appearances for the likes of Leeds United, Norwich City, Derby County and Blackburn Rovers, Johnson has spent the last 12 months back at Pride Park as a player-coach for the Rams U21s, but has formally called it quits on his playing days this afternoon (Friday) to concentrate fully on a career in coaching.

Announcing his decision on social media, Johnson wrote: “After 20 incredible years and over 600 games, I am announcing my retirement from playing professional football. I've had an unbelievable journey and know deep down that despite still feeling physically able to continue, now is the right time to announce my retirement in order to focus on my coaching career.

“l have loved every minute that my journey has given me. I've had an in credible playing career and one I am extremely proud of. There have been extreme highs, difficult lows and numerous challenges along the way but looking back now I wouldn't change any of it.

“None of it would have been possible without those around me and there are so many people I'd like to thank. To all of the clubs I played for, thank you all. Thank you to all of my teammates, staff, management and most importantly the incredible fans of Cambridge, Northampton, Stevenage, Ebbsfleet, Leeds, Bright on, Norwich, Derby, Blackburn and MK Dons.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Read More Implications will haven no bearing on Dons' approach to Sutton game