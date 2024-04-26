Implications will haven no bearing on Dons' approach to Sutton game

Mike Williamson

Mike Williamson will only be focused on winning the season finale against Sutton United on Saturday despite the many possible outcomes the result may bring.

MK Dons can only finish fourth irrespective of the result at Stadium MK, but are yet to know who their play-off opponents will be, with any of six teams still able to finish seventh come 5pm. Meanwhile, Dons know defeat for Sutton would send them down and out of the EFL, relegating them to the National League.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With the play-offs looming and huge implications at the other end of the table, Williamson said he will go into Saturday’s game just as any other, putting implications and possibilities to the back of his mind until the final whistle.

Read More Dean is showing all the signs of being a Premier League striker

“It's an opportunity for us to improve, and that's what we focus on in every game,” he said. “Of course there is more noise in some games, different outcomes, and hopefully bigger things for us moving forwards, but we have got to have clarity in what we do.

“There are a lot of permutations, a lot of things our result could influence, but we have to be in the best possible position, mentally and physically, for the following game which we know will be high stakes for us. At the moment, there is such a variety of teams we could face, the speculation. But it's nice to go into the game striving for something.

“It's a really important game, and we need to have total control to get out of it what we want.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Read More Williamson 'hopeful' on return for Tomlinson against Sutton

With the potential of relegation hanging over Sutton though for their second trip to Stadium MK, the Dons head coach said: “It will be a difficult game. Their fans will be looking for other results, their emotions will be high and low, but their players will go through everything they possibly can to win the game.