Dons’ plan to turn Bowl into training ground resubmitted to MK Council

Planning applications have been resubmitted to turn the National Bowl into MK Dons’ training ground.

Last September, issues were raised by MK Council’s Cycling Officer regarding initial proposals and the alternative arrangements for the cycling club which uses the facility.

The plans have since been revised and will look largely the same as those submitted in May 2021 but this time, the club have confirmed, will not impact on the cyclists’ use of the Bowl.

A statement said the plans are to ‘installation of two full-sized grass football pitches and four training grids on the plateau of the Bowl.’