Dons' Player of the Season tipped for League One loan with Oxford

The MK Dons Player of the Season could be making a League One return

Jamie Cumming

Chelsea goalkeeper Jamie Cumming has been tipped to move to League One side Oxford United.

The reigning MK Dons Player of the Season and Players' Player of the Season spent 18-months on loan at Stadium MK, signing in January 2022 and helping the side to the play-offs before rejoining on loan for the 2022/23 season which ended in relegation.

The 24-year-old missed out on a loan move in the summer, having been a part of first-team plans at Chelsea, but is still yet to make a senior appearance at Stamford Bridge.

Oxford are in the market for a new shot-stopper after James Beadle, who had been the U's first choice this season, was recalled by Championship parent club Sheffield Wednesday earlier this month.

The keeper made 77 appearances for Dons across his two spells, and has more than 150 EFL appearances under his belt too, after loans at Stevenage and Gillingham prior to his arrival at Stadium MK.