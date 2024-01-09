Williamson has had calls from clubs regarding several MK Dons players this month

Mike Williamson with Craig MacGillivray

MK Dons have been approached by plenty of clubs for several players already during this January window, Mike Williamson has confirmed.

Goalkeeper Craig MacGillivray has been linked with a move away from Stadium MK already this month, while Darragh Burns and Dawson Devoy have both departed on loan so far. And the head coach has admitted more could be leaving this month as he looks to put his plan for the club into action.

With the rumours surrounding MacGillivray the loudest so far, with the 30-year-old tipped to make a move to League One side Stevenage after turning down Carlisle United, Williamson admitted there is interest in signing the keeper, but said he is not the only one.

"There is interest, but there is interest in a lot of our players," he said. "We've had numerous enquiries about our players and we've had to bat them away. I'm here to create the best outcome for football club and player, so we'll sit down and have a chat with numerous players.

"There's a balance between not weakening ourselves, but giving players the opportunity to progress and fulfil their potential. Both Darragh and Dawson have been brilliant, their attitudes have been fantastic and I cannot speak highly enough of them, but they need to play games."

He continued: "We want to add a few more, but there will be others who want to play more games, that's the nature of it. It's a busy time."

