Dons still have an ‘enormous amount of work to do’ to secure League One status

Though MK Dons are edging closer to League One safety, Mark Jackson is yet to concede his side are almost over the line.

Picking up 12 points from a possible 18 on a six match unbeaten run, Dons secure their League One status as early as next Saturday on the road at Fleetwood Town, following back-to-back home games against Cheltenham Town and Charlton Athletic coming up.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Read More How MK Dons could line-up to take on Cheltenham Town at Stadium MK

The side’s mindset shift since their 1-0 defeat to Port Vale at the start of March has seen Dons noticeably change on and off the pitch, but Jackson said focus cannot be on how close they are to getting over the line until they are mathematically secure.

“We've got an enormous amount of work to do,” he said. “We know the magnitude of what we've got ahead of us.

“We've been trying to put ourselves in the best possible position, and we're in a good position for it. We're in a good frame of mind and in good form, so we just have to take that forward.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“We are only focused on the next match and performing to win the game. That's all we're looking for, and that's all we've been doing throughout this run. It would be stupid for us to change that now.”

Read More Cheltenham coming to Stadium MK dangerous and confident - Jacko

Jackson did admit though his side have come on leaps and bounds in their recent run. Picking up wins over relegation rivals Cambridge, Accrington and Morecambe, Dons have since drawn with play-off contenders Wycombe, Portsmouth and Derby.

Though they played with their backs to the walls for much of the 1-1 draw at Pride Park on Easter Monday, Jackson admitted it might have been a game they previously would have lost.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He said: “I think it's a valid point and I agree totally. Earlier this season, in that situation we could quite easily have gone under.

Read More Injured Harvie still has an important role to play from Dons sidelines