Dons tipped to land influential Notts County midfielder Crowley

The Notts County man was influential when the sides met on Boxing Day

MK Dons could be set to land Notts County midfielder Dan Crowley, according to reports.

The 27-year-old had been heavily linked with a move to Stadium MK during the summer window, but a move to MK1 never came to fruition.

Dons fans recently got a first-hand look at the midfielder, watching him score and set another up in County’s 2-0 win at Stadium MK on Boxing Day. In his 19 appearances this term, the influential attacker has scored four goals and provided six assists.

Crowley joined Notts County in the summer of 2023 after leaving Morecambe following their relegation from League One. His first campaign at Meadow Lane saw him net 15 goals.

According to journalist Pete O’Rourke, Dons ‘are poised to sign’ Crowley, where he would reunite with former team-mate Aaron Nemane, who made the same team swap on the eve of the new season.

Last week, Dons opened their account in the January window, signing Jay Williams, while three have departed the club this month - Sonny Finch has returned to parent club Middlesbrough, Tommy Leigh has signed for Bradford City and Stephen Wearne has reunited with former Dons boss Mike Williamson at Carlisle United.