Dons were too 'fluffy and nice' in front of goal in Gills loss

A lack of killer instinct was mentioned during Scott Lindsey’s half-time team-talk at MK Dons

Scott Lindsey warned his side that their first-half performance against Gillingham had a sting in the tail, and so he was proved.

Despite having 77 per cent possession during the 1-0 defeat at Stadium MK, Dons could only summon three shots on target to challenge keeper Glenn Morris.

While it was arguably Dons’ best performance of the season, certainly until Robbie McKenzie’s 58th minute goal, Lindsey felt his side’s lethargic finishing could come back to haunt them, even addressing his players at half-time to tell them not to let further opportunities slip through their fingers.

He said: “I warned them at half-time not to let it be a smash-and-grab for them, because the longer the game went on, the easier it would be for them to close the door and lock it off, and that's what they did. All I did afterwards was say "I told you so" because I felt it was coming.

“We had so many good chances but we didn't score. I think we were fluffy and nice in front of goal, but we had to be ruthless.

“If you're going to win game and get promoted, you have to be horrible nasty, put the ball in the back of the net.

“We were too nice, a bit bleugh. It has got to be nailed, put in the back of the net. But we didn't do that.”

He continued: “We haven't won it because we're not good enough in front of goal. For all the ball we had, we didn't create enough chances and we weren't ruthless enough.

“We can't play much better, but we have to ask more of the opposition's keeper. We got through on occasions but weren't ruthless enough, calm enough or good enough to score.

“That's the reason Gillingham leave with three points. Fair play to them, they made it hard for us, defended their box well, but we have to have more invention in front of goal.”