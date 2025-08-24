Dons were wary of ref's attempt to 'level things up' after penalty against Newport

It was a game of two spot kicks at Rodney Parade on Saturday

The MK Dons players warned each other not to give the referee a chance to level things up after they were awarded a penalty on the stroke of half-time against Newport County on Saturday.

Jack Sanders was hauled to the deck by an Exiles defender in the final minute of the half, giving Nathaniel Mendez-Laing the chance to slot home the equaliser after Habeeb Ogunneye’s fortunate sixth minute opener had given the home side the lead.

With the home fans’ backs up as a result of the decision, Paul Warne’s squad spoke about not giving referee Stuart Morland a chance to make amends, but he pointed to the spot with 20 minutes to go when the ball hit Luke Offord’s hand.

Keeper Craig MacGillivray though, who saw Ogunneye’s early effort bounce off his face and into the net, would deny Bobby Kamwa, tipping his penalty onto the post.

“After the penalty we had, we said at half-time not to give the referee a chance to give them one back,” said Mendez-Laing. “Offy was unfortunate, I don’t think there was much he could do. It was a great save in the end from Macca.”

Boss Warne said the keeper’s penalty save made up for his earlier mishap, adding: “Craig’s penalty save makes up for the start. I don’t mind mistakes, I just want reactions. You can give the ball away, you just have to get it back.

“I’ve always asked Craig to come for crosses, and a couple he’s come for in the second-half are worth as much as his penalty save. That gets the highlight though. And we were on the good side of that.”

Though both penalties could be judged as harshly awarded, Warne said contact in the box was something the officials had warned clubs about before the season got underway, but as yet he had not seen anything given.

The head coach said: “In pre-season, they told us any grabbing or holding would result in a penalty but we’ve seen loads of that not given. I haven’t seen theirs back yet either, but it was kicked at Offord’s arm from about three inches away, but if ever there’s a leveller to give.”