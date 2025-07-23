Dons will be pretty in pink with vibrant third kit

The shirt will be available in the club shop on Friday

MK Dons will stand out from the crowds after launching a pastel pink third shirt.

The vibrant new third shirt, the first outfield top to sport the colour in the club’s history, comes after the traditional white home shirt and the Enigma code-inspired grey away shirt were launched earlier this month.

The third shirt will be available in store on Friday | MK Dons

The Reebok designs were modelled by first-team players Jonathan Leko and Jack Sanders, with women’s skipper Favour Omenazu and midfielder Izzy Kent also showing off the new style.

Describing the kit, the club wrote: “The 25/26 Third Kit is bold and different by design - a reflection of Milton Keynes’ forward-thinking spirit and individuality. Made to stand out, it embodies confidence and a club unafraid to do things its own way.”

Supporters can purchase online, and in the club store from 10am, Friday July 25. The adult replica shirt is priced at £55, with junior sizes available for £40.

And to mark the launch, first-team players will be in the shop at Stadium MK to meet fans eager to get their hands on the new shirts ahead of the new season.