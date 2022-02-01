Dons won’t dip into free agent market for defensive cover

Harry Darling’s recent injury, and Dons’ subsequent reshuffle at the back, helped ease Liam Sweeting’s hunt for defensive cover during the transfer window

The free agent market is not an avenue MK Dons will look too heavily at between now and the end of the season.

Although the transfer window closed yesterday (Monday) with three players coming in before the close, Sporting Director Liam Sweeting admitted there were some deals he was not able to get done during the month of January.

That said, Dons did bring in seven players during the window, including Connor Wickham who was a free agent after his release from Preston North End at the start of January.

Players not attached to clubs are still eligible to be signed outside of the window, and Dons enjoyed success with that market last season, picking up both Andrew Surman and Josh McEachran.

The search for defensive back-up, particularly at centre half, was high up on the wish-list for fans during the window but Sweeting said Dons’ recent switch to a back four in the absence of injured Harry Darling eased his fears when it came to landing another defender before the deadline.

And with those concerns alleviated, Sweeting said Dons are not likely to be searching the free market for anyone.

“I don't feel like we've left anything drastically short,” he said. “We were still getting players coming our way in the last few hours of the window and I didn't feel desperately pressured to do anything.

“We've seen how the team operates with four and five at the back so I think there is more fluidity there. Liam hasn't rushed the changes we were forced into making because of the injuries, we liked it and it has added a string to our bow.