Eisa admits it was hard to ask for a move away from MK Dons

Mo Eisa

Mo Eisa said it was a tough decision to leave MK Dons but felt it was the right thing to do for his career.

The 29-year-old left on loan for Exeter City this afternoon, but will not return to Stadium MK, with his contract set to expire this summer.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Since signing for the club from Peterborough, the club's record signing scored 31 goals in 101 appearances for Dons, five of those in the first seven games this season.

Read More Former Dons top-scorer Eisa departs for Exeter City

With starts becoming harder to come by for the Sudanese striker, falling down the pecking order behind Max Dean and Ellis Harrison, he said it was with a heavy heart he asked to depart MK1, but felt it was right for his career to look elsewhere for opportunities.

He said: "It was a very difficult decision, I loved everyone at the club, they were all good to me. I've had some really good moments in my two-and-a-half years there, we nearly got promoted to the Championship. I got injured at a bad time, and I think if I had stayed fit, we would have gotten over the line.

"The chairman, everyone has been so good to me. It was so hard even say I had to go, but for my career, I've got to play games. I know what I can do, so I'm thankful to the gaffer here for giving me the chance."

Advertisement

Advertisement

Eisa joins the Grecians in 14th place in League One - a division he knows well, having scored plenty of goals for Dons and Peterborough.

Read More Where MK Dons need to strengthen before the transfer deadline - according to the fans

He continued: "I know the league well, and I know what it takes in League One. I'll try and use that experience to try and help the team.

"A few weeks ago I heard of the interest. In my position, I just wanted to go out and play. It's one of those clubs that has seen some good strikers, so I hope I can come here and help the team out.