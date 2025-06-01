'Elite club' MK Dons run like it is in the Championship, says ex-coach

The departed first-team coach believes MK Dons are setup to succeed

New South Shields boss Ian Watson believes MK Dons are run like a Championship club behind the scenes.

The 39-year-old spent two spells as a coach at Stadium MK, initially under Mike Williamson before returning to help interim boss Ben Gladwin. Now he takes charge of a club solo for the first time, returning to the north-east with the Mariners.

While he drops down a couple of levels to National League North, Watson feels MK Dons have given him a sense of what he wants a club to run like.

“I think the last two years, working with MK Dons, seeing how an elite club works,” he said. “I learnt a lot from that.

“I was lucky down at MK because it runs like a Championship club. They’re all elite staff down there, they are very good at what they do so when I went in it was a real eye-opener.

“There was a lot of learning every single day, whether that be the strength and conditioning, they nutrition, the travel, everything. I was learning all of the time and I’ve worked under some brilliant managers and I know I can take those into what I will do with South Shields.”

After working predominantly as assistant to Mike Williamson at Gateshead, Dons and then a disappointing spell at Carlisle United, Watson wants to shake off any association with the rigid style of play he played under his former head coach.

He said: “I have my own ideas on how I want the side to look and how I want the football club to run. I’ve been so fortunate to learn from some special people. It’s not just the managers, it’s players, staff, everyone. I am blessed to have learnt from top people who have worked at the top end of the game.

“I think I have done enough learning and know the path I want to go down to lead it myself.

“When you’re assistant manager, you do a lot of the playing side and I will do that but there is the other side with the management side and I am looking forward to diving into that side of it after learning so much over the last few years.”