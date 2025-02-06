"Ellis wanted to go": Lindsey explains MK Dons' deadline day departures

The Welshman signed for the league leaders on deadline day

Ellis Harrison was keen to leave MK Dons in search of first-team football, resulting in his deadline day move to table-toppers Walsall.

The 31-year-old Welshman was Dons’ big-ticket transfer in the summer of 2023, signing after the club were out-priced in their pursuit of then Harrogate striker Luke Armstrong.

Never a regular starter during his 17 months at Stadium MK, Harrison found himself third in the pecking order of strikers behind Scott Hogan and Callum Hendry of late, and with six months left on his contract, sought opportunities elsewhere.

The Saddlers, flying high atop League Two, offered him a way out and up the table, and it was an opportunity Dons could not stand in the way of, according to head coach Scott Lindsey.

“Ellis wanted to go,” he said. “He wanted to play football but I couldn't guarantee him that with Scott Hogan and Callum Hendry ahead of him.

“As much as we used him, if there is an opportunity for a player to go elsewhere, I felt it was right for that to happen, and he said he wanted it to happen.

“Ellis is a great character, he'll do great at Walsall but he wanted the move and we had to honour that.

“It then opened the door for Danilo Orsi to come in, which is the right move for this club.”

Harrison was one of five exits on deadline day, and one of 14 during the course of the window. Also departing on Monday were goalkeeper Tom McGill, who was recalled by parent club Brighton, while Tom Carroll, Joe Pritchard and Matt Dennis all had their contracts cancelled for them to find pastures new.

Lindsey said: “All three were great lads and added to what we were doing at the time, but their game time was going to be limited. We had really honest conversations with all three of them, and sometimes you have to be ruthless but honest.

“I know Pritch has gone on to Oldham, and TC will get another club because he's such a good footballer. Matt Dennis had gone out on loan to Rochdale, and I'm sure there'll be plenty of clubs looking to sign him.”