"Everyone has a change to get in the team" on opening day, says Barker

The MK Dons assistant head coach spoke after Tuesday night’s win over Brackley Town

Places in Paul Warne’s side for the opening game of the League Two season are up for grabs, and performances in pre-season games will play a big part in the decision making.

When Dons face Oldham Athletic on August 2, assistant head coach Richie Barker said those who impress in the friendlies will be in contention to play with everyone still up for consideration.

On Tuesday, Dons were 2-0 winners over National League side Brackley Town at St James Park, with goals from summer additions Will Collar and Aaron Collins, adding to the 6-0 win over Hitchin Town on Saturday.

Barker, speaking after the game, said: “There are loads of reasons for these games - it’s about minutes, it’s about building relationships. But really, it’s about getting into the side for that first game. There are loads of team ethic things and things they need to take on tactically, but this is a chance to get in the team. At this current time, everyone has a chance to play in the team.

“It was pleasing. First of all, we got the minutes in, we got a couple of good goals, another clean sheet and no injuries. It was a good work-out. I think it helped that there was a bit of rain before the game to help the pitch.

“The opposition were tough too. The game was excellent on Saturday in terms of what we got out of it, but there is only one division between us and Brackley, so it was a really good test. We needed it, speeding up the ball and getting our press better. It was a better workout for the players.”

While there have been wins from the two pre-season games on their return from Spain last week, Barker admitted Dons are far from the finished article, though he is seeing promising signs that their methods are starting to show.

He added: “I’m really pleased with them so far, but there are some small but important details that we need to work on. There are times we need to be more positive, we’re just a bit too worried about giving the ball away. I think we can be more positive, but out of possession I’m pleased.

“It won’t come overnight, so until we can get some more games in us, it will take a while. I’m seeing improvements though, and I’m pretty pleased with where we are only a few weeks in.”