Exeter City 1-0 MK Dons - Dons soundly beaten by Exeter City
MK Dons have made the lenghty trip to St James Park this afternoon to take on Exeter City in League One.
MK Dons are in action against Exeter City today at St James Park
Get the latest from the game.
Exeter City 1-0 MK Dons - LIVE
Last updated: Saturday, 03 September, 2022, 16:52
FULL TIME: Exeter City 1-0 MK Dons
Diabate’s header enough to separate the sides but one goal might as well have been 10 given Dons’ lack of threat all afternoon. A disappointing display all round, Cumming by far MOTM, but the fans looked like they enjoyed themselves at the end.
Stoppage time
Three minutes for Dons to find an unlikely equaliser.
88 mins: A shot from Dons!
At last, they’ve had a shot in this second half. Harvie broke down the left flank, supported by Kayode, but the cross picks out Johnson on the edge of the box and his shot is straight at Blackman
75 mins: Oyegoke comes on
Henry Lawrence makes way for Daniel Oyegoke for the final 15 minutes.
Dons still not getting any joy whatsoever whenever they cross over the halfway line. Dennis and Kayode have barely touched the ball.
66 mins: GOAL - Exeter’s pressure finally tells
There was only so many times Jamie Cumming could come to Dons’ rescue as Exeter finally take the lead. Cheick Diabate heads home from yet another City corner to give the hosts the advantage.
It has been coming, Exeter have been by far the better side since the break, Dons have barely been at the races this half.
57 mins: Double change for Dons
It’s all change at the front now for MK Dons as Burns and Grant make way for Matt Smith and Josh Kayode.
Hopefully it makes a difference for the visitors.
52 mins: Another cagey opening from MK Dons
Just like in the first half, it’s Exeter who are on the front foot in these early stages of the half.
Cumming has been at it again denying Sparkes, while Brown has put one over the top.
Second half
Back underway at St James Park, Exeter kick off
MK Dons make a change at the break, introducing Matt Dennis for Will Grigg, such has been the trend of late.
HALF TIME: Exeter City 0-0 MK Dons
A tough game to watch for the most part, but the final 10 minutes sparked it into life a little bit. A chance for Burns should have been converted by but drew out a good save from Jamal Blackman, before a brilliant double-save from Cumming kept Dons in it.
Both managers will be hoping for a better second half.
43 mins: Cumming to the rescue
Two sensational saves from Cumming - the first a cat-like claw away after a header from a corner, before leaping to his feet to swat away the follow-up effort.
What a keeper!