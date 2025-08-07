Exits are inevitable as Warne looks to add further to MK Dons

The head coach spoke about the potential for movement at MK Dons before the transfer window closes

With a few weeks to go before the transfer window closes, MK Dons boss Paul Warne expects to be trimming his squad down before the merry-go-round comes to a halt.

The head coach named a strong side for the season opener against Oldham Athletic last Saturday, with noticeable absentees out through injury, and two more just through lack of space on the bench.

While Nathan Thompson, Laurence Maguire, Sam Sherring, Dan Crowley and Scott Hogan are all in the treatment room, Callums Tripp and Hendry missed out on the squad all together - the latter of which has since been linked with a move away from the club.

The 27-year-old has been reported to have piqued the interests of several clubs in Scotland, with both Hibs and Motherwell tipped to be keen on the former Salford City man.

Still keen to add to his team before the window closes, having already brought in seven this summer, Warne admitted opening the door for some to leave will become something of a priority in the next few weeks, with players eager to get their chance on the field potentially elsewhere.

“If we’re going to bring players in, it’s only natural that others have to make way,” he said. “Players will think when it’s great when they’re in the team, when they’re the next one in, that’s okay but if you’re after that it’s a lot harder.

“If you’re the third choice left-back, you might look to be playing somewhere else. Players can feel it and see it. I do expect over the next few weeks more players to be coming in and out.

“It’s never nice, because people settle into areas, their kids go to school, all the humanistic and logistical parts of it. There are a lot of bits which are difficult. But they’ve seen it before, they’ll have replaced someone, it’s part and parcel of football.

“From my point of view, it’s tough because I get to really like people, and fundamentally we want to bring success so sometimes you have to be a bit brutal about it. That is elite sport.”