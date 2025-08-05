"This is how we treat people": Warne on improving the mood at MK Dons

The head coach says he has not reinvented the wheel at MK Dons

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The culture of MK Dons has been a hot topic since the arrival of Paul Warne back in April.

From a downbeat and broken dressing room, the mood around Stadium MK has dramatically shifted over pre-season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Striker Callum Hendry admitted the culture at the club was ‘not good’ last season as the wheels came off on and off the pitch, culminating in their 19th place finish last time out.

Walking into the club nearly four months ago, Warne said he inherited a dressing room with a low mood, as to be expected, but he has simply approached the job as he would any other.

“When we came in, I felt everyone collectively felt a bit sorry for themselves, but I understand that,” he explained. “They had three different management teams, hadn’t won a lot of games, hadn’t gone home at 5pm feeling amazing about themselves.

“When it’s your job, your career, your life, you’re not playing well or winning it takes its toll. I didn’t notice anything more than that.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“When me and Rich came in, we ran it like we would any other. This is who we are, how we treat people, these are our respect values and what we expect from people.”

Bringing in seven new players and several new faces to his backroom staff, Warne believes positivity has returned to the fold.

He said: “We’ve brought good people in, the lads have been brilliant, I’ve brought in new members of staff and everyone has bought into the change.

“They’ve had to mould into what we want, that’s what a manager is for. I want to see football how I want to see it and I want to see people who behave they way I think they should as human beings, and if you surround yourself with a good group, you give yourself a good chance.”