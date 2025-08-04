"Looks like he did at Crawley": Fans react to Kelly's opening day performance

We asked fans what they thought of the 29-year-old’s performance on Saturday

Midfielder Liam Kelly looked like the player MK Dons signed from Crawley Town a year ago, according to supporters after his showing against Oldham Athletic on Saturday.

Last season was a difficult one for Kelly, as it was for most in the squad. The 29-year-old arrived at Stadium MK having helped the Reds to promotion to League One at the expense of Dons in the historic 8-1 play-off semi-final win, where he was man of the match in both legs.

Following his move though, Kelly struggled for form. Even reuniting with former Crawley boss Scott Lindsey could not get the best out of the creative midfielder, and he dropped down the pecking order with the emerging Joe White and the arrival of Dan Crowley usurping him.

Impressing new boss Paul Warne though - his fifth head coach since signing - during pre-season, he was included in the side for the first game of the season, and pulled the strings for Dons in a decent team performance, albeit finishing 0-0.

And fans spoke highly of his performance too.

Posting on X, @Dons_Hamid wrote: “Look more like he did when he was at Crawley, he wanted to make stuff happen yesterday and he was actually winning some aerial duels, should have been Man on the Match imo, taking nothing away from sanders.”

Fellow user @BlancoCapital said: “Although I would prefer more physicality in that position, I thought he was relentless and effective yesterday. Quick to pick up the loose ball in distribute it well. One of the best players on the pitch I thought.”

Both @68war and @Louis_MKD felt Kelly put in a Man of the Match performance, while @Mkd2004harry also sang his praises.

Big praise also came from @MKDonsWorldwide, who said: “Liam looked solid against Oldham, a vastly different Liam Kelly out there, combative, stroked that ball around with intent and battled for it when we were out of possession. LK is exactly the type of player you'd want in the trenches with you.”