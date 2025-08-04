Shot-shy MK Dons must not be afraid to take risks in front of goal

Dons only registered five shots on goal against Oldham Athletic

Paul Warne has urged his players to be bolder when it comes to taking shots on goal after failing to hit the target once in their season opener.

MK Dons’ 0-0 draw on Saturday against Oldham Athletic is the fourth out of five under Warne’s watch since he took over at the end of last season. But in his five games in charge, the side have scored just one goal, and that came from a goalkeeping fumble courtesy of ex-Dons stopper Filip Marschall when his clearance was closed down by Scott Hogan in the 1-0 win at Crewe Alexandra.

Saturday’s game was thin on chances on the whole, with only one tame Oldham effort on target - a dolly straight at Craig MacGillivray - but with Dons registering just five efforts on goal all afternoon, Warne wants to see more.

“I learnt a little bit more about them,” he said. “I haven’t questioned their character or endeavour, but maybe their courage. I don’t mean we go around headbutting people, but I think they saw the pass, thought it was a bit risky and didn’t play it, playing the safer one. I don’t want them to be safe.

“So I’ve learnt that about a few of the individuals, but it’s our jobs as teachers to show them and to teach them it’s ok to risk it.”

When asked about whether he is happy with the way the side is shaping up, he continued: “I also think we’re pretty good, I quite like us and I’d pay money to watch us. I’d pay a bit more to see us shoot a bit more.

“First day anxiety is the same for fans, ownership, managers and players. Everyone wants to do well, they’re human beings.

“They want to do well but don’t want to mess up. As educators, we want to take that ‘mess up’ bit out of their head and to say it’s fine, as long as you react when you give the ball away.”