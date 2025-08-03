Kelly takes advantage of the clean slate at MK Dons

Paul Warne was impressed by his midfielder

The start of a new season offers a new slate for several players at MK Dons, and Liam Kelly took advantage on Saturday in the League Two opener.

The ex-Crawley Town man arrived at Stadium MK 12 months ago with a big reputation after helping the Reds to promotion, but struggled in his first term at the club. He was not the only one though as Dons limped to their worst ever finish of 19th.

Returning to pre-season training in leaner condition, Kelly impressed boss Paul Warne throughout the summer, earning himself a spot on the opening day side to face Oldham Athletic. Though the game would end goal-less, Kelly stood out in the centre of the park, turning in one of his best performances in a Dons short.

“I thought Kells was good,” said Warne of the 29-year-old. “We can’t live in the past, you have to live in today. He was really good, he put himself about and tried to make us play. He can be really pleased with what he has done.”

While Kelly was embarking on his second season at the club, six players made their first-team debuts against Oldham. Rushian Hepburn-Murphy, Nathaniel Mendez-Laing, Aaron Collins and Gethin Jones all made starts, while Will Collar and Callum Paterson came off the bench in the second-half.

“I was pleased with the new signings,” Warne continued. “We didn’t give Aaron much in the first-half. Rush got a bit down one side in the first-half, Mendez didn’t get as much of the ball, but there were come good balls coming in.

“You want your strike force to be peppered with chances, no-one scores every chance they get. If you can create three or four chances, you’ll probably win. I just don’t think we did that enough.

“There is more to come from the new players and the ones who were here before as well. I brought Will and Pato on as well.

“I feel we’ve got a much better group in terms of how I want to play.”