MK Dons 0-0 Oldham Athletic - Honours even at full-time
MK Dons vs Oldham Athletic - LIVE
Full-time: MK Dons 0-0 Oldham Athletic
Four out of five of Paul Warne’s games in charge have ended 0-0 now.
Neither side really deserved to win it, or lose it in fairness. Oldham did a job defensively to prevent Dons from creating a whole lot of clear cut chances, while Dons’ defence looked pretty comfortable for the most part.
A point on the board.
Stoppage time
Five minutes to be added on
86 mins: Booked
Fondop into the book for catching Sanders in the eyes with a stray arm
Mendez-Laing is replaced by Will Collar for the closing minutes
84 mins: Sub
Jake Leake takes his time coming off after a bit of treatment, replaced by Oliver Hammond
82 mins: Booked
Conlon into the book for another late one on Kelly
77 mins: He's everywhere
I know he’s a ‘utility man’ but Paterson has popped up everywhere since coming on, brilliantly denying Fondop a sight of goal as Oldham countered
74 mins: Booked
Oooooh big call from the referee as he books Mike Fondop for diving as he raced through and looked to poke it around MacGillivray, flying to the deck
73 mins: Sub
Leko replaces Hepburn-Murphy. Lively debut for the ex-Crawley man
72 mins: Oldham having a spell
Visitors just starting to have a bit of a go now, they’ve got Dons with their backs to goal, but still not a lot for MacGillivray to be overly worried about.
Leko lurking on the sides to come on
68 mins: Sub
Oldham change - Stevens off, Hannant on
Today's attendance
9,384 (1,891)
63 mins: Immediate impact
Straight away, the big Scot chases down the ball, harries a defender, sticks one on the deck and wins a corner. A flying start!
60 mins: Sub
Here comes the new signing. He’s coming on to replace Thompson-Sommers
59 mins: Sub
Morris off, Hawkes on for Oldham.
Callum Paterson is ready to make his first appearance for Dons too, he’s readying himself
56 mins: Booked
Wow, ref. Dons shape to counter, ref pulls the game back, the players are furious. Dons then take it early, but he pulls it back again, Sanders loses his head, says something to the man in charge who takes exception and gets a booking for it
55 mins: What a touch!
MacGillivray sends one into the sky, Collins brings it down right on his toe, brilliant touch, looks to play in Kelly but Daniels does really well to get the tackle in
53 mins: Chance
Quick break from Dons, Kelly frees Mendez-Laing, he plays an early pass for Hepburn-Murphy who tumbles to the deck, he thinks he’s been fouled but nothing given
47 mins: Wide
Nice from Mendez-Laing, his cross is over Kelly’s head and cleared only as far as Thompson-Sommers, who hits it first time, but it’s more of a stab at it and it spins wide
