Live

MK Dons 0-0 Oldham Athletic - Honours even at full-time

By Toby Lock

Sports Editor, MK Citizen

Published 2nd Aug 2025, 13:29 BST
Updated 2nd Aug 2025, 16:54 BST
placeholder image
JPI
The season gets underway this afternoon as MK Dons host Oldham Athletic at Stadium MK.

Get the latest from the game.

MK Dons vs Oldham Athletic - LIVE

16:54 BST

Full-time: MK Dons 0-0 Oldham Athletic

Four out of five of Paul Warne’s games in charge have ended 0-0 now.

Neither side really deserved to win it, or lose it in fairness. Oldham did a job defensively to prevent Dons from creating a whole lot of clear cut chances, while Dons’ defence looked pretty comfortable for the most part.

A point on the board.

16:47 BST

Stoppage time

Five minutes to be added on

16:44 BST

86 mins: Booked

Fondop into the book for catching Sanders in the eyes with a stray arm

Mendez-Laing is replaced by Will Collar for the closing minutes

16:42 BST

84 mins: Sub

Jake Leake takes his time coming off after a bit of treatment, replaced by Oliver Hammond

16:39 BST

82 mins: Booked

Conlon into the book for another late one on Kelly

16:34 BST

77 mins: He's everywhere

I know he’s a ‘utility man’ but Paterson has popped up everywhere since coming on, brilliantly denying Fondop a sight of goal as Oldham countered

16:31 BST

74 mins: Booked

Oooooh big call from the referee as he books Mike Fondop for diving as he raced through and looked to poke it around MacGillivray, flying to the deck

16:30 BST

73 mins: Sub

Leko replaces Hepburn-Murphy. Lively debut for the ex-Crawley man

16:30 BST

72 mins: Oldham having a spell

Visitors just starting to have a bit of a go now, they’ve got Dons with their backs to goal, but still not a lot for MacGillivray to be overly worried about.

Leko lurking on the sides to come on

16:25 BST

68 mins: Sub

Oldham change - Stevens off, Hannant on

16:25 BST

Today's attendance

9,384 (1,891)

16:21 BST

63 mins: Immediate impact

Straight away, the big Scot chases down the ball, harries a defender, sticks one on the deck and wins a corner. A flying start!

16:17 BST

60 mins: Sub

Here comes the new signing. He’s coming on to replace Thompson-Sommers

16:16 BSTUpdated 16:16 BST

59 mins: Sub

Morris off, Hawkes on for Oldham.

Callum Paterson is ready to make his first appearance for Dons too, he’s readying himself

16:13 BST

56 mins: Booked

Wow, ref. Dons shape to counter, ref pulls the game back, the players are furious. Dons then take it early, but he pulls it back again, Sanders loses his head, says something to the man in charge who takes exception and gets a booking for it

16:12 BST

55 mins: What a touch!

MacGillivray sends one into the sky, Collins brings it down right on his toe, brilliant touch, looks to play in Kelly but Daniels does really well to get the tackle in

16:10 BST

53 mins: Chance

Quick break from Dons, Kelly frees Mendez-Laing, he plays an early pass for Hepburn-Murphy who tumbles to the deck, he thinks he’s been fouled but nothing given

16:04 BST

47 mins: Wide

Nice from Mendez-Laing, his cross is over Kelly’s head and cleared only as far as Thompson-Sommers, who hits it first time, but it’s more of a stab at it and it spins wide

Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Stadium MK

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1981
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice