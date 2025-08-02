Players disappointed not to have started new season with a win

The centre back gave his thoughts on the game afterwards

Defender Jack Sanders feels MK Dons’ attacking play will come good after drawing a blank against Oldham Athletic on Saturday.

Keeping a fifth consecutive clean sheet since Paul Warne took over in April, Dons drew 0-0 for a fourth game out of five under the head coach despite drastic renovations to the front-line at Stadium MK.

The likes of Rushian Hepburn-Murphy, Nathaniel Mendez-Laing, Aaron Collins and Callum Paterson failed to register a shot on target, with only ten efforts on goal from either side all afternoon.

Despite failing to fire, Sanders, named sponsor’s man of the match, backed the attacking unit to come good quickly as the side find their feet in the new campaign.

“We’re disappointed we’ve not come away with three points,” he said. “Oldham had a clear game plan, which we knew they’d have. I think you could tell their confidence was high, they had a plan of what they were going to do. They had a big boy up top who was a handful, and runners off him. It was hard to get to grips with them in the first-half but as the game went on we got hold of it.

“They are a good side, they made it difficult for us and defended well. We knew set-pieces would be something they wanted, they’d go down and create stoppages but we stood up to that well.

“We knew how we could build to get in and I think we got into good areas, but we just didn’t find that bit of magic. On another day, we’ve got the players who can do that. On another day, we find that intricate pass.

“It’s important to defend well, to set a base, because we know we’ve got confidence we’ll score goals with this team so we have to stop goals going in to put us in good stead.”

Installed as the early season favourites to go up, Sanders said he knows a lot is expected of the side this season, and everyone was keen to hit the ground running against Oldham.

He continued: “We were really looking forward to it today which is why we’re disappointed not to get three points.

“A lot is expected of us, which we knew, but we’re not going to let the noise get into the dressing room, we’ll focus on it game-by-game. I don’t think it was an amazing performance but there was clear good play within the game.”