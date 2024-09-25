Familiar faces in MK Dons' dressing room for new head coach Linsdey

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Kelly and Lindsey will reunite again after securing promotion with Crawley last season

The arrival of Scott Lindsey at the helm of MK Dons is music to the ears of midfielder Liam Kelly.

The midfielder, who played a huge part in Crawley Town's promotion campaign last season, made the switch to Stadium MK in the summer, but now reunites with his former boss, who takes over as head coach.

Both Kelly and defender Laurence Maguire both played under Lindsey last season, while Joe Tomlinson also featured for him during their spell at Swindon Town together.

Following the news of Mike Williamson's departure last week, Lindsey was swiftly installed as the favourite to take over at MK1, and he admitted Kelly was quick to pitch the club to him.

He said: "Liam Kelly has not stopped texting me all week saying ‘when you coming?’. He is so excited for me to walk in the building and get started. And so is Laurence.

"I spoke to Laurence last night. They're two good lads, two good players, got promoted with me, were outstanding for me and hopefully it's something we can repeat it again. And there’s also Joe Tomlinson, a player who I had at Swindon, another good lad and good player.

"There's a few familiar faces. I'm looking forward to meeting the players and then getting to do what I do best which is coaching the team."